Lena Dunham struggles to breathe under fame’s pressure

Lena Dunham recently opened up about how fame left her feeling drained and exposed.

The actress and writer, known for creating the hit show Girls, said that being in the spotlight wasn't all it was cracked up to be. While the world saw her as bold and outspoken, Lena was quietly battling the weight of public judgment.

She shared that constant body shaming played a big part in her decision to move away from acting.

Lena shared with BBC: "Just being perceived was overwhelming."

The actress shared that she has developed appreciation of her body in recent years.

She said: "I've been able to have a relationship with my body that exists outside of the cultural pressures and I feel lucky for that."

Lena shared that she has grown a lot over the past ten years and said she’s not the same person she was in her twenties.

Back then, she often spoke her mind on social media and in interviews, but now she admits she made plenty of mistakes and sometimes reacted without thinking.

Lena recently shared that she decided to step away from acting because she was exhausted from people picking apart how she looked.