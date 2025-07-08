Ed Sheeran performs iconic 'Teenage Dirtbag' with Wheatus in Germany

Ed Sheeran perfroms iconic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with Wheatus in Germany

Ed Sheeran surprised his fans with a blast from the past during his +-=÷x Tour concert in Hamburg, Germany.

The Sapphire crooner brought out his childhood band singer Wheatus' Brenda B. Brown to cover the classic Teenage Dirtbag.

"I’ve got a cool surprise for you, it’s really quite cool, but bear with me," Sheeran, 34, told the crowd before welcoming Brown, onstage, as seen in a fan's video.

He explained that he and his childhood band reunited to sing the 2000 song at a friend's wedding earlier this year, he considered bringing his long-time friends out on stage to play it again during the concert.

After introducing his friends, he shared how he went a step further than this and reached out to the Wheatus frontman.

"I'm gonna email the lead singer and see if he’ll come and sing it. And he’s flown over especially from New York just for this, and it’s gonna be f---ing awesome, I can’t wait," he said.

"This is one of my favourite songs of all time, I’d say top 10 favourite songs of all time," added Sheeran.

He also reflected on the nostalgic experience in his Instagram post.

"Used to play Teenage Dirtbag with my high school band when I was 12," he wrote. "We reformed after 22 years to play our mate's wedding in April, but we had so much fun I asked them to come rock it with me at a stadium."

Sheeran went on to share again how he reached out to Brown and expressed his gratitude for accepting the request.

The Perfect singer concluded his post saying, "BEST DAY EVER!!!! [yellow heart]."

Sheeran is currently touring throughout Europe this summer ahead of his new album, Play, releasing on September 12.