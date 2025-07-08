Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott relationship is on the verge of breakup?

Zara McDermott attended Glastonbury festival with boyfriend Louis Tomlinson in June

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has been dating Zara McDermott for quite sometime now.

The couple have been spotted on multiple occasions enjoying their personal time together.

Last month, Louis and Zara were snapped at the Glastonbury festival having snacks on a sunny day.

Reportedly, there are whispers that not everything is well between the two. Sources revealed that the new couple have already split twice in a few months.

The 28-year-old is having a feeling that it is all moving fast. She wants to be sure of everything before making any big decision.

Renowned publication Closer reported, “Zara and Louis have already split and reunited twice in the space of a few months. It’s all moving very quickly. Too quickly for Zara.”

Sources claimed, “She’s taking things slowly and wants to be 100% sure of everything before jumping in.”

The news comes after the 33-year-old singer made their relationship Instagram official.

He posted a carousel of pictures featuring him, Zara and others having ball of a time at Glastonbury.

Besides Louis, Harry Styles, another member of 1D, was also present at the biggest music festival.