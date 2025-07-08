Grimes speaks up against Elon Musk’s social media platform

Grimes has recently called out her former partner Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Oblivion crooner took to X on July 7 and slammed social media, writing, “I've basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overwhelmingly, abundantly and profoundly clear that this place – and all of these places – are a poison – a prison of utterly short form deep deep-sounding nonsense attached to no one that your brain will discard imaging its learning.”

“The entire thing is a theatre. A shitty pale simulacra of a life,” said the 37-year-old.

Earlier in April, Grimes discussed the harmful effects of social media in another post.

“I think it's very unhealthy to be on social media, it feels like a ghost town of depression, bitterness and pictures of beautiful women doing sext [sic] things,” she wrote.

The singer, born Claire Elise Boucher, added, “I feel like this is a massive moral failure of all the apps. And it's causing great harm to society.”

For the unversed, Grimes also revealed that she had been diagnosed with ADHD and Autism back in March.

Meanwhile Grimes and Elon, who were together on and off from 2018 to 2023, share three children.