Netflix reveals ‘That ‘90s Show’ part 2, 3 premiere dates

Netflix release official teaser of That ‘90s Show part 2

That ‘90s Show part two is slated to premiere on Netflix in June, the streamer confirmed with the complete lineup of guest stars.



The second part of the sitcom based on That '70s Show by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill, will hit the platform on June 27, while part three will be available to stream on October 24.

The news was announced during the That ‘90s Show Clash of the Casts event at Netflix Is a Joke Festival’s Outside Joke.

That ’70s Show stars Don Stark and Laura Prepon will return as guest cast members, joining Will Forte, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Seth Green, Kevin Smith, Lisa Loeb, Tommy Chong, Matt Rife, Jason Mewes, and Kadeem Hardison to round out the stellar cast.

In addition, the 2023 sitcom stars Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda, Debra Jo Rupp, Mace Coronel, Ashley Aufderheide, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan.

Showrunner Gregg Mettler co-created the upcoming parts with the co-creators of That 70s Show and Lindsey Turner.

All creators will also contribute as executive producers, along with Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, Mandy Summers, Smith, and Rupp.