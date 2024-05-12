Rochelle Humes teases 'new arrival' alongside husband Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes teases fans with new hint

Rochelle Humes recently teased fans with the hint of a new arrival alongside her husband Marvin Humes.

The telly favourite celebrity buzzed with excitement over a mysterious project, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

She took to Instagram Stories, teasing followers with a photo of three binders, alongside a caption that read: "And there we have it... new baby incoming!"

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old This Morning presenter couldn’t contain her excitement, gushing: "SO excited I could burst... Let's go partner @marvinhumes."

Her 39-year-old husband and the JLS heartthrob hyped up the train, adding: "Can't wait for you to see this one!"

Previously, Marvin offered an inside scoop on his latest gig, joining Rochelle in the M&S Food clan.

Taking to Instagram, he dished out a cute throwback: "Roch, I couldn't let you have all the fun I'm joining the MandS Food family! ! I worked in an MandS Foodhall in Woolwich when I was 16 and I absolutely loved it so this is an amazing full circle moment for me!"

He further added: "MandS is a proper family thing now - my mum worked in MandS, so did my aunties and this just makes joining Rochelle as part of the @marksandspencerfood family so much more special! I can't wait to show and tell you more over the next year!"