May 12, 2024
Rochelle Humes teases 'new arrival' alongside husband Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes sent fans wild with the announcement

By Web Desk
May 12, 2024
Rochelle Humes recently teased fans with the hint of a new arrival alongside her husband Marvin Humes.

The telly favourite celebrity buzzed with excitement over a mysterious project, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

She took to Instagram Stories, teasing followers with a photo of three binders, alongside a caption that read: "And there we have it... new baby incoming!"

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old This Morning presenter couldn’t contain her excitement, gushing: "SO excited I could burst... Let's go partner @marvinhumes."

Her 39-year-old husband and the JLS heartthrob hyped up the train, adding: "Can't wait for you to see this one!"

Previously, Marvin offered an inside scoop on his latest gig, joining Rochelle in the M&S Food clan.

Taking to Instagram, he dished out a cute throwback: "Roch, I couldn't let you have all the fun I'm joining the MandS Food family! ! I worked in an MandS Foodhall in Woolwich when I was 16 and I absolutely loved it so this is an amazing full circle moment for me!"

He further added: "MandS is a proper family thing now - my mum worked in MandS, so did my aunties and this just makes joining Rochelle as part of the @marksandspencerfood family so much more special! I can't wait to show and tell you more over the next year!"