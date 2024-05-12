Chris Hemsworth observes Mother's Day with his 'two favourites'

Chris Hemsworth is paying tribute to the important ladies in his life on Mother's Day.



The 40-year-old Thor actor celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, by sharing a heartfelt homage to his mother Leonie and wife Elsa Pataky on Instagram.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my two favourites!” Hemsworth shared pictures of the special moms in his life with a message in the post's caption.

The 47-year-old Pataky pouted at the camera in the first picture, appearing to have hot chocolate cream on her nose from the mug.

Hemsworth shared a second picture kissing his mother on the head. He also shared a black-and-white photo of himself dressed up as Thor alongside Pataky, who was dressed as Wolf Woman.

Other photos showed Pataky on a boat and Hemsworth posing with his mom wearing a floral headpiece.

Hemsworth and Pataky have been married since 2010 and have three children.

Hemsworth's Mother's Day tributes came a few days after he and his wife Pataky attended the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

The actor showed up with Pataky dressed in matching cream and gold ensembles in observance of the gala's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

At the gala, Pataky looked stunning in a shimmering gold semi-sheer dress accessorised with gold bangles on each wrist and a matching crown on her head, while the Marvel star looked dapper in a cream Tom Ford suit.