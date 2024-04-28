Justin Bieber sheds tears in new snaps, leaves fans worried

Justin Bieber sheds tears in new snaps, leaving fans worried

Justin Bieber appeared emotional in his new snaps, leaving his fans concerned about his well-being.

Taking to Instagram, the Peaches singer shared a series of photos, offering a glimpse into his current life.

However, two photos of Justin in which he can be seen shedding tears grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Reacting to his photos, one fan wrote in the comments section, "I hope you are doing okay. I hate to see tears running down your face."

Another fan asked, "Justin, are you okay?"

It is pertinent to mention here that for the past few weeks, there were speculations that Justin and Hailey Bieber are on the verge of breaking up.

Notably, the news about the couple's marital woes first sparked after the model's father, Stephen Baldwin, re-shared Victor Marx's cryptic post, asking fans to pray for Justin and Hailey.

The caption of the video reads, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw them closer to the Lord."

However, the two shut down the rumours by showing support for each other on their respective social media accounts.