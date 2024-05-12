Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime

Anita Baker recently cancelled Atlanta concert minutes ahead of showtime.
The venue was quick to issue a statement in an email sent on Saturday, May 11, noting: “Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s ‘An Evening with Anita Baker’ event featuring eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker set to take place at State Farm Arena has been canceled."
They added in an email sent Saturday evening: “Refunds will be returned at point of purchase.”
A spokesperson for State Farm confirmed that no further information was provided from the venue.
Although, Baker’s show was slated to start at 7 p.m., but State Farm announced the cancellation at 6:54 p.m.
This took the internet by storm, leaving fans devastated with the cancellation news.
One fan wrote: “Anita why you do us like that I was ready to sang my heart out last night I had been really waiting on this moment. I couldn’t wait to sang body and soul, and whatever it takes that was mess up”
Another user chimed in, adding: “Anita!!!! I hope all is well...NO SHOW for us in ATL!?!?”
