Blake Shelton doesn't honour wife Gwen Stefani on Mother's Day, here's why

Blake Shelton talks about honoring wife Gwen Stefani on Mother's Day

Blake Shelton recently revealed that he doesn’t have to honor his wife Gwen Stefani on Mother’s Day, supporting his claim with an adorable reason.

The 47-year-old exclusively talked about spoiling Stefani on the special day on Friday, May 10, noting: "You know what? I don't have to, because her sons have been incredible.”

He said his sons already made plans for Mother’s Day and are waiting to unleash an array of surprises.

Shelton further added: "They're like, no, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her.”

“I always can kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys. They do an incredible job spoiling her."

Shelton, who was recently honored at the event for his indefinite contributions to brain health on the same day, couldn’t hide his glee.

He gushed about his wife for always being there to support him.

Speaking of his beloved wife, Shelton continued: "She's amazing. She's super woman. We're just now calming down and settling in and taking this thing in. So I'm excited. I really am excited.”

For the unversed, the couple made a spectacular appearance on the red carpet together.