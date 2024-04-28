Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals biggest fear amid cancer scare

Shirley Ballas offers insight into cancer scare

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas recently opened up about her biggest fear amid ‘terrifying’ cancer scare while she was waiting for the relative test results.

The 63-year-old revealed that she had been living in fear of a diagnosis after the tests were conducted.

She explained that the Strictly star was encouraged to take tests by fellow co-star Amy Dowden after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Shirley, who served as the head judge on the BCC dance show since 2017, has been through three biopsies.

The TV personality spoke about her biggest fear that is dying before her mother Audrey, 87, who battled colon cancer in 2018 and is now in remission.

Speaking of the disease on a high-level, Shirley feared that cancer runs in the family, with her grandmother, grandfather, and aunt all having suffered from the latter.

Recounting an instance from one of her hospital visits, she said: "So I went to the hospital and the doctor said, 'I don't want to alarm you but we found something and we're not sure what it is."

While conversing with The Sun on Sunday, April 28, Shirley revealed: "It's been terrifying, to have the needle go in your body to numb it before the biopsy. Every time the phone rings, I think, 'Oh, maybe they are my results'."

She then shared a heartfelt message, urging other women not to feel embarrassed about health screenings: "We're our own beautiful machine, and we need our MoT. Check your body, check your breasts. It might save your life."