Captain America was to die a gory death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, reveal writers

As ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ended the line for some of the most significant original characters, including Captain America, writers revealed that Steve Rogers who is played by Chris Evans, initially was bound for a different fate.

Writers of the blockbuster hit film, Christopher Markus and Stephan McFeely opened up to Comicbook.com about Captain’s heroics throughout the Marvel series and how his character ending in the MCU was in relation to the selflessness that he displayed.

“It’s too easy. That guy will jump on a grenade every movie,” McFeely stated.

Comparing the conclusion of Tony Stark aka Iron Man with that of Steve Rogers, he went on to say: “Tony’s going one way and Steve is going another. Over the course of many movies, Tony is going from selfish to selfless and Steve’s not doing exactly the opposite but he’s certainly starting at selfless and learning to get a life and to be self-interested. When he makes the decision at the end to go back, put his shield down, and be the soldier that comes back from war, that’s the biggest journey. Jumping on another grenade is not a move for him.”

The highest-grossing film that released earlier this year, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s character losing his life in exchange of Thanos’ defeat whereas Steve chooses to go back in time to live his life with his love, Peggy Carter.