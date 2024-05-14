John Legend gives update on Chrissy Teigen’s broken neck

John Legend revealed that wife Chrissy Teigen will be just fine following neck injury.



Legend, 45, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, during a live episode of The Voice disclosed that Teigen ended up in a neck brace after trying to imitate their 8-year-old daughter Luna Simone.

“She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat — that she's not," Legend said. "Sometimes she's daring and she'll try things."

"I think she may have been watching Luna too much," Legend elucidated.

"[Luna has] been doing like real gymnastics. But [Chrissy] got in her head that she could try this and it was not a good idea," he continued.

The couple shares son Miles Theodore, 5, daughter Esti Maxine, 16 months, and son Wren Alexander, 10 months.

Moreover, the All of Me singer guaranteed fans that his wife was okay, adding, “She’s much better now.”

Teigen first shared her photo with neck collar before Met Gala, sparking fans concerns.

“@ the MET!,” she noted on a Instagram story at the time, marking the day of the 2024 Met Gala.

The mother-of-four then asserted her followers that her injury wasn’t as bad as it looked, stating, “I’m fine. I’m okay.”

“It’s a CVS neck brace,” she said. “And I just can’t rotate my neck ‘cause I tried to do a headstand and it didn’t go well. That’s all.”

“There’s no story, I promise,” she added before unveiling that she never intended to go to the Met Gala.

“This is not why I’m not at the Met,” Teigen said. “I was never going to the Met this year. Please.”