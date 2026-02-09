Jennifer Garner reacts to Savannah Guthrie's video as search for Nancy Guthrie continues

TV news host Savannah Guthrie said in a video message released on Saturday that her family is willing to pay to secure her mother's return after her presumed abduction in Arizona.

In Saturday's post on Instagram, Savannah Guthrie, flanked by her brother and sister, pleaded for their mother's return.

"This is the only way we will have peace," said Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's morning news show "Today" since 2012. "This is very valuable to us and we will pay."

Commenting on her video, singer Charlie Puth expressed sympathy with TV host writing in the comments section, "I am so sorry, we are all all praying for you."

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner showed her support by dropping a heart emoji.

Law enforcement officials have concluded that Nancy Guthrie, 84, was kidnapped, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Saturday it has not identified any suspects or people of interest in the case.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen near Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 when she was dropped off at her residence by family members after having dinner with them. Relatives reported her missing around noon the following day, according to authorities.

She has been described by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos as frail with extremely limited mobility. Nanos said she could not have left her home unassisted.

Several other celebrities had showed support for the TV news host when she released a video four days ago.

"I am praying praying praying! I am so so sorry for you are all going through! This is unimaginable. Bring her home!!! I have faith, " wrote Khloe Kardashian.

Jennifer Garner had also reacted saying," May God hold Nancy and her family in the palm of His hands."

