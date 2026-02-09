Jennifer Aniston already decided her wedding dress?

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston is all set to tie the knot with Jim Curtis.

The actress has reportedly approved of the wedding dress as she plans her perfect wedding to Curtis, according to Radar Online.

Just six months after the duo were spotted together for the first time, Aniston is already planning their wedding.

Insiders revealed, "Jen and Jim will 100 percent get engaged, it's just a question of when."

"If he proposes any day now, that would be no surprise at all," they added.

Aniston and Curtis became friends first and them "stayed that way for some time."

"She wanted to get to know him properly and pace herself instead of jumping straight in, and that suited Jim as well," the source claimed.

Furthermore, the source said of their relationship that "Jen was very up front with Jim from the get-go that dating her would mean a ton of exposure and a level of scrutiny that might be difficult. But he wasn't fazed – he went into this romance with his eyes wide open."

On the other hand, while Jennifer Aniston was proposed with diamond rings that were not her style by her previous husbands, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, insiders revealed that Jim Curtis is "determined to do something special."

However, as per the sources, Aniston, famously known for playing Rachel Green in Friends, "cares far more about the marriage than a ring or a dress or even the wedding."

"Jen will want a proper party where everyone can kick back and celebrate. a comfortable, fun event with great music and great food," insider noted about the couple's potential wedding ceremony.