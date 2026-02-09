'Harry Potter' TV series exec teases 'biggest event in streaming': Deets

'Harry Potter' TV series exec dubs show 'biggest event in streaming'

Warner Bros. Discovery‘s streaming chief is promising fans an epic show with HBO Max‘s Harry Potter TV series.

J.B. Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at WBD, said Harry Potter series will be "the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and arguably in streaming, period."

"[Harry Potter] producer David Heyman will tell you the scope of the production, the detail, the meticulousness of what they are going through and what they are building," teased Perrette. "It takes theatrical to a whole different level."

"In the series you can go deeper, and tell more of the pieces that you didn’t capture in a two-hour movie. Casey [Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content] doesn’t like me saying this, but I really think this is the streaming event of the decade," he added.

“The team have been waiting for so long to deliver this in a market as big as important as the UK, said Perrett, adding it would be "the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and arguably in streaming, period. It’s number one, two and three in many ways."

The series will star Dominic McLaughlin as titular wizard Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. They are joined by a veteran adult cast including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Additional confirmed Hogwarts faculty includes Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Warwick Davis, who returns to the franchise as Professor Filius Flitwick.