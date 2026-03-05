Selena Gomez opens up about mental health misdiagnosis

Selena Gomez has revealed she was initially misdiagnosed before eventually learning she has Bipolar disorder.

The 33-year-old singer and entrepreneur discussed her experience during the 3 March episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with her husband, Benny Blanco.

During the podcast, Gomez explained that she knew something felt wrong but struggled to find clear answers while seeking help.

"I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed," Gomez said. "People were just assuming, and I would try multiple therapists. And that’s why it’s hard. It’s actually really hard when we’re talking about these things. And for me to go get a therapist, all of it is so f****** complicated."

She said several therapists offered assumptions rather than a definitive diagnosis, which made the process confusing and difficult.

Gomez also revealed that the journey included several stays in rehabilitation programmes, which helped her gain clarity about what she was experiencing. She then stressed the importance of persistence when seeking treatment. "You can’t just give up," she remarked.

Blanco said that she can still occasionally experience manic episodes. According to him, Gomez sometimes only recognises what is happening after the episode has begun and may not always remember everything from that period.

"She’ll start to realise she’s having it after it’s happening, and sometimes she doesn’t even remember when it’s happening," the record producer, who wed Gomez in September, explained.

He continued, "It’s such a delicate thing because you’re not supposed to technically talk to that person about it while they’re deep in it. And it’s like, even dating her and she’s so hyperaware, she’ll be like, 'I think I’m feeling a little manic.'"

In response, Gomez said she feels no shame about those moments and believes greater awareness has helped her manage them more effectively. "I’m not ashamed at all because I can catch them a bit quicker," she said.

"But it is helpful to have a partner that will understand where the temperature is at and meet you where you are, and then you gradually understand what’s happening."

The singer also criticised the stigma surrounding therapy and mental health treatment. She said receiving the correct diagnosis ultimately helped her understand her past reactions and allowed her to approach life with greater freedom.