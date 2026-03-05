Cruz Beckham sends birthday message to estranged brother Brooklyn despite reported rift

Cruz Beckham publicly wished his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the youngest of the Beckham brothers, 21, shared a childhood photo on Wednesday, writing “I love you” in a brief message.

The post came weeks after Cruz appeared to hint at tensions within the family. Despite that backdrop, several members of the Beckham family marked Brooklyn’s birthday online on Wednesday.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were among the first to share tributes. David posted childhood photographs of his son and used his nickname “Bust” in the caption while wishing him a happy birthday. Victoria later shared a similar message along with another photo of the pair together.

Brooklyn’s brother, Romeo Beckham, also posted a throwback image of the siblings, though he left the post without a caption.

Brooklyn’s grandparents, Ted Beckham and Hilary Meredith, joined the celebrations as well. They shared several pictures, including images featuring Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and wished him a “fabulous day”.

Recent reports suggest Brooklyn remains in contact with his grandfather, Ted and Hilary, even as speculation about tensions with his parents continues.

Later in the day, Brooklyn returned to Instagram after several hours of silence, but only used the platform to thank Nicola for a message she had shared celebrating his birthday.