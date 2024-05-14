Chris Pratt’s fans slammed him for not remembering ex-wife on Mother’s Day

Chris Pratt seemingly ignored ex-wife Anna Faris on Mother's Day.



Fans were quick to noticed that Pratt delivered the snub second time in the row as he posted a heartfelt Mother's Day post over the weekend, raving about the amazing ladies in his life.



The former Guardians of the Galaxy star paid a touching tribute to all of the amazing mothers who have influenced his life, joining many other celebrities in celebrating this special event.

Although the 44-year-old celebrity was full of compliments for his present spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger and his mother Kathy Pratt, he did not name the mother of his 11-year-old kid Jack.

The Delivery Man star shared a bunch of cute photographs with his 45 million Instagram followers in the endearing image, which he captioned with a heartfelt message: "Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there! Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood. And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do."

The former Jurassic World actor continued: "Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day. The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace. It’s truly a marvel."

Fans were moved to tears by Anna's support, but many also took note of her rejection, particularly because Chris had previously called her out in his Mother's Day messages.

The snub angered several of Chris's supporters, as one fan wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to your first baby mumma too." And another commented: "he should have posted the other MOTHER of his child." And a third added: "Wait, so the other mom that birthed and raises your kid doesn't get a shout just because you remarried? Weird."