Tom Holland celebrates ‘Romeo and Juliet’ opening night: ‘Beyond proud’

Tom Holland is amped after his triumphant return to the stage in the West End revival of Romeo & Juliet.
After making a splash on opening night – despite the production facing a “barrage of deplorable racial abuse” specifically directed at Juliet’s actress Francesca Amewudah-Rivers – Holland, 27, took to his Instagram to sing praises for his cast-mates.
“Tonight was the start of something so special,” he wrote in the caption of a group photograph of the Romeo & Juliet team.
He continued, “I’m beyond proud of our cast and crew who have gone above and beyond in every way. I can’t wait for the rest of the run. Tonight was truly a highlight of my career and I’m so glad I get to share it with these incredible people.
The Marvel star concluded, “Love you all and see you tomorrow!”
Holland stars alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as the iconic star-crossed lovers in director Jamie Lloyd's fresh adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless play. The production faced a hiccup when its original opening night on Saturday was canceled to allow more time for technical preparations.
Behind the scenes, Holland had also been recovering from a head injury after being hit by a golf ball during a charity event in Scotland last month.
Despite these setbacks, his performance on Sunday night marked a triumphant return to the stage, setting the tone for what promises to be a memorable run.
