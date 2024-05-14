Tom Holland celebrates ‘Romeo and Juliet’ opening night: ‘Beyond proud’

Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers portray the iconic star-crossed lovers

Tom Holland is amped after his triumphant return to the stage in the West End revival of Romeo & Juliet.

After making a splash on opening night – despite the production facing a “barrage of deplorable racial abuse” specifically directed at Juliet’s actress Francesca Amewudah-Rivers – Holland, 27, took to his Instagram to sing praises for his cast-mates.

“Tonight was the start of something so special,” he wrote in the caption of a group photograph of the Romeo & Juliet team.

He continued, “I’m beyond proud of our cast and crew who have gone above and beyond in every way. I can’t wait for the rest of the run. Tonight was truly a highlight of my career and I’m so glad I get to share it with these incredible people.

The Marvel star concluded, “Love you all and see you tomorrow!”



Holland stars alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as the iconic star-crossed lovers in director Jamie Lloyd's fresh adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless play. The production faced a hiccup when its original opening night on Saturday was canceled to allow more time for technical preparations.

Behind the scenes, Holland had also been recovering from a head injury after being hit by a golf ball during a charity event in Scotland last month.

Despite these setbacks, his performance on Sunday night marked a triumphant return to the stage, setting the tone for what promises to be a memorable run.