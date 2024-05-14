‘Bridgerton’ Nicola Coughlan reveals why she was going to lose work

Nicola Coughlan opened up about how her political views over the current situation in the world was going to affect her future acting gigs.



The Bridgerton actress revealed in the cover story of Teen Vogue to discuss the highly anticipated season 3 of the Netflix show and her support for the movement towards ceasefire.

Coughlan explained that she always been an advocate for many causes as she believes it is her “moral responsibility to give back” because of her privilege as a white woman.

“I’ve always cared about causes and social justice,” she told the publication. “To me, it always becomes about supporting all innocent people, which sounds oversimplified, but I think you’ve got to look at situations and just think, ‘Are we supporting innocent people no matter where they’re from, who they are?’ That’s my drive.”

The Derry Girls star shared that she heard how agents, agencies and studios may turn their back towards her if she were to continue her support.

“You do get told, ‘You won’t get work, you won’t do this,'” she admitted. “But I also think, deep down, if you know that you’re coming from a place of ‘I don’t want any innocent people to suffer,’ then I’m not worried about people’s reactions.”