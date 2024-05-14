Chaka Khan details experiencing racist encounters in career

Chaka Khan speaks about heart breaking racist comments and behaviour he has too gone through during her career.



On Saturday, the R&B superstar discussed her challenges in detail during an interview with The Guardian.

"When Rufus first came out, it was all white guys and myself, but then the band changed and Tony Maiden, Bobby Watson and Andre Fischer came in," Khan said of the group's members.

"This guy booked us for a gig in Illinois, based on our original album cover, and when we got there he said that there were too many Black people in the band."

She added, "He actually put some white guys on the stage with us."

Rufus the band was came into being in Chicago and became one of the most leading funk acts of the 70’s.

The band scored four no. 1 R&B albums and 10 top 40 pop hits, and launched Khan’s solo career.

Earlier, in December, the Ain't Nobody singer disclosed to Rolling Stone that she “will not do another tour” for the remainder of her career.

The music icon stated that she is done traveling on tour buses now that she has "this rich-a** life," even if she doesn't want to give up live performances, at least not just yet.

“Some people, that’s all they have, you know?” Khan said of touring to the publication. “I got this rich-ass life. I’ve got great-grandchildren I want to get to know better. So I will not do another tour.”



She continued, “I’ll do dates, but it won’t look like a tour. They’ll be far enough apart that I can have time to sleep in between.”