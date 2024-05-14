Palace ‘gaslighting’ Prince Harry over his wish to meet King Charles

Prince Harry, who visited the UK to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games in UK last week, was refused a meeting with his cancer-stricken father King Charles.



A rep for the Duke of Sussex had issued a statement revealing that while the monarch was approached for a meeting, due to the King’s full diary of commitments, the meeting could not take place.

As a counter, a pal of the monarch told The Times that the Duke had never approached him for a meeting.

Now, a friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s told The Daily Beast that Prince Harry had approached the King to meet in a personal interaction.

“A charitable explanation could be that Harry sent an informal request direct to his dad rather than going through the formal channels which got missed,” the pal told the outlet.

The friend implied that the Palace is trying to punish Prince Harry for his past statements and attempting to continue with his relationship with the royal family.



“But it doesn’t really add up. I hate to say it, but it feels a bit like the Palace gaslighting Harry because the simple facts are everyone knew Harry was here last week and wanted to see Charles.”