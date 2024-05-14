Luke Newton talks getting help for ‘Bridgerton’ role from Jonathan Bailey

Luke Newton got candid about preparing to take the lead in the latest season of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton in the series, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was inspired by Jonathan Bailey, who led the second season of the show, to play his role.

“I watched Johnny like a hawk in season two and how he just sort of conducted himself so graciously uncertain and tried to take elements of that and also keep it true to myself, and you know, just focus on the character really,” he told the outlet at the blue carpet in New York City on Monday.

Newton also shared that despite the busy schedule Bailey had, as he was filming Wicked movie simultaneously with Fellow Travelers, he never failed to check up on him.

“I just feel very lucky that we kind of have a brotherly relationship between all three of us you know, Lukie T [Luke Thompson] as well,” he said. “Johnny has been there the whole time.”

The third season of the series, an adaptation of the Julia Quinn novels, will be focussing on the love story of Colin and Penelope Featherington.