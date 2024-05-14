Gypsy Rose Blanchard talks fondly of her late mom on Mother’s Day

Gypsy Rose Blanchard suffered from Munchausen syndrome at her mom’s hands

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is choosing to remember her late mother, Clauddinnea “Dee Dee” Blanchard, fondly on Mother’s Day, nine years after she was murdered.

In an emotional video uploaded to her TikTok, Gypsy – who was recently released from prison after seven years – noted that despite everything, she remembers Dee Dee for “the good that was inside her.”

She noted, “It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother’s Day and what I choose to feel on Mother’s Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her.”

For the unversed, Dee Dee was stabbed to death in 2015 by Gypsy’s then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn after the pair plotted her murder together. Gypsy reached this point after Dee Dee tricked her into believing her entire life that she suffered from a plethora of diseases.

Gypsy reiterated, “I think about the good times. I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person.”

She further clarified, “Was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No. But she was still my mom so what I choose to feel about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment – whatever. That’s mine to feel.”

Gypsy boldly expressed that she actually wishes her mother is in heaven.

The now-32-year-old further insisted that beside her family, “no one should be able to have an opinion” on her mother.