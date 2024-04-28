Kylie Jenner seemingly shuts down pregnancy rumours with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner shares BTS photo from KHY shoot

Kylie Jenner recently flaunted her stomach in a KHY behind-the-scenes session amid pregnancy rumours with Timothee Chalamet.



On Saturday, April 27, the Kardashians star took to Instagram to offer an insight into her upcoming collection with Natasha Zinko.

In the since-deleted photo that she shared, the Kylie Cosmetics founder could be seen flashing her abs in a fitted crop top and holding out a sign that read: "KHY x NATASHA ZINKO"

Speaking of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's apparel brand KHY, was launched towards the end of 2023, and is gearing up for a collaboration with Natasha Zinko, a Ukranian-born, London-based fashion designer.

The makeup mogul posted the short-bob photos alongside a caption that read: "behind the scenes of drop 005. available now on khy.com."

Fans rushed to the comments section, heaping praise on her most recent look.

One fan gushed: "Bro, Kylie with short hair. Slayyyyy."

While another chimed in, adding: "wowww Kylie really gorgeous."

A third commented, noting: "Holy moly, is @kyliejenner‘s short haircut like this a new look for her? Because I love it!"

This came after fans questioned her outfit choice during a recent family event, sparking pregnancy rumours with her current beau Timothee Chalamet.