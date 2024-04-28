Here’s Princess Kate, Prince William’s anniversary plans

In the past, William and Kate have marked the special occasion by sharing a family video or a picture

Prince William and the Princess of Wales are preparing to commemorate a significant occasion in a manner that differs greatly from their usual celebrations following Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Their 13th wedding anniversary falls on April 29th. Nonetheless, according to a royal commentator, the Waleses will adjust their typical celebration plans in light of Kate's health condition.

Richard Fitzwilliams said: “They will undoubtedly be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary privately.

“This year will be very different from previous years as Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after recovering from abdominal surgery.”

Prince William married his longtime girlfriend, Kate Middleton, on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey.

Fitzwilliams continued: “This is clearly a marriage of like minds as the years have shown.

“They are focused on parenthood with its ups and downs and ensuring their children grow up in as normal a way as possible.”

Prince William and Princess Kate share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the past, William and Kate have marked the special occasion by sharing a family video or a picture.

Fitzwilliams explained: “On their 10th wedding anniversary, they shared a delightful family video, last year it was a happy photograph of them riding bicycles together.

In 2011, the couple finally tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London where Kate wore a French Chantilly lace and English Cluny lace Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton gown.