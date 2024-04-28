Kevin Costner ready to leave worst year behind after messy divorce

Kevin Costner is feeling good now after some time has passed: Source

Kevin Costner is feeling good and ready to leave the worst year of his life behind.



A source spilled to the Star magazine, "Kevin did not expect things to turn so nasty with Christine."

" Kevin is looking and feeling good now that some time has passed," shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, "He’s optimistic about what the future holds."

"Kevin still has a few broken parts left after his messy divorce, but he’s ready to leave the worst year of his life behind," dished an insider.

The source mentioned, "He was very sorry to lose the comfortable family life he spent years building with Christine, but it’s not like he hasn’t done this before."

"This is his new reality, and he knows he’ll be OK," added an insider.

Earlier, the Yellowstone star confirmed his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in February 2024.

The source noted Kevin's "silver lining has been his new relationship with Jewel.

"It's helped him to rebuild after the divorce and get back to a healthier mindset," revealed an insider.

Another source spoke to the outlet in December 2023 and mentioned that Kevin and Jewel's love for music bonded them

"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great. They check a lot of boxes for each other," explained the source.

The source added, "He’s really into his [band], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country-and-western world. Some of their mutual friends joke how it’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago."