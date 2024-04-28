Justin Trudeau's ex avoids talking about her ‘claimed’ bond by Meghan Markle

Sophie Trudeau is ex wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie Trudeau avoided discussing the bond she allegedly shares with Meghan Markle.



The Duchess of Sussex and the former wife of Canadian Prime Minister are friends, according to Meghan, who gushed about Sophie in November 2022 on her now-defunct podcast Archetypes.

She swooned at the time: "I've gone to her over the years for advice," adding how Sophie would "send me little meditations during my pregnancy" and gave her voice notes "of encouragement"



Meghan continued to describe how their children would play together while Sophie and Meghan drank wine and were "giddy like absolute schoolgirls".

Meanwhile, when Sophie was recently asked about her friendship with the American Riviera Orchard founder, she sang a different tune.

But now, in an interview with The Times, Sophie has said: "I know her... but we haven't spent much time together."

But in 2020, the pair seemed rather close when they posed up a storm on a girls' night out with Jessica Mulroney as they pouted for snaps cheek-to-cheek on a Toronto rooftop bar.

These photobooth snaps have now been analysed by a body language expert, Judi James, who has noted that the pair looked "close" but added how the snaps should "not be evaluated like normal" snaps.

She exclusively told The Mirror: "Anyone who has enjoyed a photo booth at a party or wedding will know that they do bring out your more extrovert, spontaneous side when it comes to posing, so these photos of Meghan and Sophie shouldn’t be evaluated like normal posing options."

Judi went on: "However, even factoring in the exaggeration tendencies, it does seem extraordinary to claim their relationship was as ‘cool’ here as Sophie seems to want to make it sound, which could suggest a close relationship at this point that cooled off for some reason.'

"These poses do suggest closeness and a totally relaxed relationship that is playful as well as friendly. They would link more to the ‘giddy’ claim of Meghan’s as two high-profile women with status brands to protect might be unlikely to drop their reservations for poses like this unless they were entirely comfortable in each other’s company."



