Mike Tindall taking over Prince Harry's position at Invictus Games?

Royal expert Angela Levin claimed Prince Harry is 'eased out' from Invictus Games

Prince Harry is being “eased out” of his position as the founder of Invictus Games, according to royal expert Angela Levin.

Speaking to GBN America, she claimed Mike Tindall, husband of King Charles’ niece Zara, has been appointed as a patron of the game event.

She went on to explain the event has become “too royal” due to involvement of Meghan Markle, who Angela claimed “hijacked” the competition with her attendance in Dusseldorf last year.

“Mike Tindall, who is married to the niece of King Charles, has been made a patron of the Invictus Games”, she said.

“I wonder if that is a way to ease Harry out. He has been very nice about Harry.

It is pertinent to note that the news about Mike taking over Invictus Games was nothing more than a speculation, however, Levin seemed to take it as a fact.

User took to X, formerly Twitter, to correct the royal expert over her false claim, with one noting: "I believe the "news" of Tindall taking over Invictus was proven false.

"But today Angela told Nana Akua both those stories as if they were facts. She needs to check her sources," they added.