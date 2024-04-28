Travis Kelce refers to Taylor Swift as 'significant other' at Patrick Mahomes' Gala

Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift 'significant other' at Patrick and Brittany Mahomes's auction event

Travis Kelce has recently referred Taylor Swift as his "significant other" at Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' charity auction event.



"I think, um, I was just talking to my significant other," said Travis while increasing the audience's attention.

In a clip posted on Instagram Stories, the NFL made this adorable reference as he went onstage during an auction at the gala and revealed that Swift's four tickets for her Eras tour was put up for auction at The 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"We might have one other auction item that wasn't on the docket," remarked Travis.

Interestingly, Taylor and Travis were spotted as guests of Mahomes and his wife for the event.

In a video posted on X from the event, the singer could be seen waving a red napkin from her seat as Travis and Santa began auctioning off her concert tickets.

Santa then said to the footballer star, as the camera panned across the room over to where he stood, "Who would actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you're winning 4 of her tickets — this is insane! Let's go!"

Travis was seen laughing it out and then he waved a yellow napkin onstage and then said it out loudly, "Let’s go baby!"

Taylor's tour tickets were sold for an incredible $80,0000 in the end.

Meanwhile, the day before the gala on April 26, Travis and Taylor, who released her new album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, were spotted on a double date with the Mahomes at Easy's Cocktail Lounge inside the ARIA Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.