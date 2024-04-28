Jessica Rothe shares crucial update on ‘Happy Death Day 3'

Jessica Rothe shares update on Happy Death Day 3

Jessica Rothe recently shared an update on third installment of Happy Death Day.

While promoting her new film Boy Kills World in a new interview, Rothe revealed that director Chris Landon was gearing up for the third film in the saga.

Speaking exclusively to Screen Geek, she revealed: “I can say Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out. We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row. But my fingers are so crossed.”

Continuing on the subject, she noted: “I think Tree [Gelbman] deserves her third and final chapter to bring that incredible character and franchise to a close or a new beginning.”

For the unversed, Happy Death Day was initially released in 2017, following the story of a college student Tree Gelbman, who was murdered on her birthday.

Directed by Landon and written by Scott Lobdell, the film made a whopping $125M at the worldwide box office on a budget of $4.8M.

It's second instalment did pretty good too, making a staggering $64.6M on a $9M budget.

Conversing with Empire in an interview from October 2022, Landon spilled beans on the upcoming film’s title, tentatively referring to it as Happy Death Day To Us.

Landon shared: “We’re not up against a really difficult clock right now. The other movies were hard, because they were set in the exact same day, so everybody had to look the same, be the same. The pressure is off there.”



