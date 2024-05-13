Lionel Richie calls Sofia Richie’s daughter ‘diva’ pre-birth

Lionel Richie talks about soon-to-be-born granddaughter

Lionel Richie is already gushing over his soon-to-be-born granddaughter from his daughter Sofia Richie.



Lionel, 74, believes that his future granddaughter already has a swagger.

The musician told Entertainment Tonight after Sunday's American Idol live show about waiting to welcome his daughter, Sofia Richie Grainge's baby girl.

Sofia recently shared a picture of her baby bump, revealing her pregnancy to be nine months.

While talking to the outlet, Lionel jokes about the baby not arriving in time for Mother's Day, calling the decision intentional by the baby’s side.

"Listen, the baby is a diva," he quipped. "You can't come from Sofia and not have some form of defiance."

The music mogul also made fun of how Sofie will have a “reality check” becoming a mother.

"She is going to be in shock because it comes out this small, but it changes your life completely," Lionel joked. "And I can't wait to sit there and laugh at her when she can't hand the baby back. Elliot and Sofia are going to have a reality [check]."

Lionel also exhibited excitement for becoming grandfather again.

"Of course, let me tell you something, we're all loving it. I'm over the moon and trying to stay calm. I'm just so excited. For them, I know this is going to be the adventure of a lifetime."