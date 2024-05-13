David Sanborn succumbs to prostate cancer leaves legacy of musical brilliance

David Sanborn won six Grammy Awards and sold millions of albums.

David Sanborn celebrated for his Grammy Award-winning talent, bid farewell to the world on Sunday at the age of 78.

His family confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, disclosing that he passed away following a prolonged struggle with prostate cancer and its complications.

Despite confronting the illness since 2018, Sanborn remained resilient, actively gracing stages with his mesmerizing performances.

Even with concerts scheduled well into 2025, his enduring spirit and musical genius will be sorely missed by fans worldwide.

Revered as a trailblazer in contemporary pop and jazz, Sanborn's impact was profound, earning him the title of the artist who "put the saxophone back into Rock 'n Roll."