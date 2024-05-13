Drake extends Mother's day wishes amidst security concerns

Drake's Toronto residence breached thrice in seven days.

Drake amidst on going security concerns at his Toronto residence took to Instagram on Sunday to extend warm Mother's Day wishes to the mother of his six-year-old son, Adonis.

Sharing his message alongside a photo of his ex-partner Sophie Brussaux and their son, Drake expressed his appreciation, writing, "Hey mama, Hope you are getting plenty of love from our chosen one. Happy Mother's Day."

Brussaux, a former model turned artist, garnered attention when she initially revealed her pregnancy, which Drake initially contested until a paternity test confirmed his fatherhood.

Reflecting on his responsibilities during an interview on HBO's The Shop in 2018, the God's Plan artist acknowledged the situation, stating, "We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible."



Expressing his newfound enthusiasm for fatherhood, he disclosed his eagerness to excel in his paternal role.

The rapper, alongside his former partner Sophie Brussaux shielded their son Adonis from public scrutiny, opting to keep him out of the limelight until he turned three.

On Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music, he articulated his desire to nurture a genuine father-son bond without the constraints of celebrity status.

He said, "I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son."

The singer adorned his body with two tattoos in honor of Adonis, one featuring his birthdate on the back of his neck and the other depicting a baby Adonis on his arm.

However, the journey into fatherhood wasn't without its challenges as Drake faced allegations from fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, who used his initial denial of fatherhood as ammunition in their ongoing lyrical feud.

Lamar's lyrics in Meet the Grahams accused Drake of concealing not only his son but also a secret daughter.