Prince William's heartwarming photo highlights strong bonding moments

Interestingly, the picture was taken on June 12, 1984, before William's second birthday

Prince William's three children shared a Father's Day post on the Kensington Royal account, featuring a photo taken in Norfolk last month where they are seen with their backs to the camera, showcasing the family's intimacy, according to an expert.

Judi James, a body language expert, has offered insights into the probable true meaning behind the photo, which has garnered much praise on social media.

She told the Mirror: “Photographed from the back view, they avoid actually communicating with the camera. It suggests this is an intimate and loving moment caught rather than a ‘show pony’ one posed to please the viewer.”

The message shared on their family’s official social media channel was the first time a post had been shared from their channels signed by the children.

The message on X, formerly Twitter: "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day." It was signed off "G, C & L."



The children's message comes after their own father Prince William shared a moving post in tribute to the King as he revealed his affectionate nickname for the monarch.

In a social media post, the Prince of Wales said “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W” and attached a photo of a young William next to the future king, who had a small football at his feet.