Kate Middleton shares new family photo with hidden message

The children were photographed embracing William on a Norfolk beach

Prince Louis displayed significant clues suggesting he had "something to prove" in a new Father's Day royal photo released today, according to a prominent body language expert.

The youngest member of the Wales family was captured in an endearing Father's Day photo alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and their father, Prince William.

The children were photographed embracing William while looking out towards the sea on a Norfolk beach. The photo, taken by Kate, Princess of Wales, was shared on social media to mark Father's Day in the UK.

The heartwarming family photo was captioned: "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L."

However, Louis was observed with his left arm hanging by his side instead of wrapped around his father, which, according to body language expert Judi James, could indicate his desire to be seen as more grown up and no longer just a little kid.



Judi James highlighted that Louis' demeanor in the photo provided important insights into his feelings as the youngest member of the royal family.

She told The Mirror: "Louis keeps his own left arm hanging down, suggesting a strong desire to prove he’s not a small child any more."

Earlier this weekend, Louis was standing with his sister Princess Charlotte, big brother Prince George and his mum and dad as the family watched Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after enjoying a carriage ride down the Mall.