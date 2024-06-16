Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan their 'long-term future'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning their long-term future despite being in a long-distance relationship.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the couple always make sure to take some time for each other amid their busy work schedules.

The source said, "Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends."

"They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does," an insider added.

Moreover, the source said, "Taylor and Travis definitely see a long-term future together and things are continuing to move in that direction. Their shared values and love of family keeps them connected."

For the unversed, Taylor and Kelce have sparked relationship rumours back in September 2023.