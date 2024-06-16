Justin Timberlake marks Father’s Day with touching message for his sons

Justin Timberlake revealed his Father’s Day plans were watching The US Open

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with a touching message to his sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

Sharing his sentiments on Instagram, the NSYNC frontman, 43, posted heartfelt photos of his boys, whom he shares with wife-of-12-years Jessica Biel.

Pouring out his heart in the caption, Timberlake wrote, "I learn more about myself every day just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall," Timberlake wrote.

He added a touch of humor, saying, "And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose."

Timberlake also revealed his Father’s Day plans: "Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open," he joked.

He concluded with a salute to fellow dads: "Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!”

In one of the accompanying photos, Timberlake is seen backstage holding Silas, who sported a Forget Tomorrow World Tour jacket in support of his father. In another, he carries Phineas on his shoulders, gazing up at him with pride.