Inside Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West’s 11th birthday party

The oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West turned 11 years old on Thursday, June 15

Kim Kardashian turned back the clock to her own childhood memories while celebrating North West’s 11th birthday in grand style.

On June 15, the Kardashians stars, 43, shared glimpses of the fun-filled celebration held at the American Dream mall and indoor amusement park. The festivities included rollercoasters, swimming, and skiing, with Kardashian herself joining in the excitement.

Kim’s best friend, LaLa Anthony, and popular online streamer Kai Cenat were among the special guests. The event appeared to be a private affair, with no other mall-goers present.

The SKIMS founder shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, including one of her and Anthony on a ride. Another clip captured her on a roller coaster, eyes closed, nervously saying, “Oh my god, why did I agree to do this?”

North’s birthday cake was a three-tiered pink masterpiece, accompanied by cupcakes adorned with “I [heart emoji] NW” and images of North’s face.



The party continued with Kim, North, and their guests, including cousin Penelope Disick, racing on motorized soft animals around the empty mall. “We’re about to race!” Kim captioned, showing the kids in matching pajamas that read “North's 11th birthday party.”

To mark the special day, Kardashian penned a heartfelt message on Instagram.

She wrote, “Thank God for you… Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much.” She also posted a series of photos from over the years.