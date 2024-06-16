Princess Kate's balcony appearance decided 'at very last minute'

Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family at the Trooping the Colour celebrations

Princess Kate's return strategy will be taken "day by day," with decisions being made "very last minute ", Royal Commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed.



This approach was evident as the Princess of Wales made a poignant return to public life on Saturday, joining the Royal Family at the Trooping the Colour celebrations.

In a statement on Friday, the Princess hinted at a return to duties this summer, stating that she will participate in a few public engagements over the coming months.

Discussing her return on GB News, Kinsey Schofield said Kate looked "absolutely incredible" and "well", as she continues her cancer treatment.

In conversation with host Mark Dolan, Schofield said: "You can't deny that she looked absolutely incredible. It was like My Fair Lady, she looked like Audrey Hepburn in the outfit.

"I don't know if that was the inspiration, but she looks so sophisticated, so smart. It's what we've come to expect from her, I would expect nothing less."

Watching the Trooping the Colour parade from the crowds, Schofield recalled witnessing the relationship between Princess Kate and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Schofield revealed: "She was so engaged with the children in the carriage. All you can think about is the fact that she's had a lot of special time with them lately, that this family is incredibly bonded.

Mark agreed with Schofield and echoed her thoughts on Kate's outfit choice, adding that she looked "angelic" in white and appeared "stately".

Schofield responded: "I was surprised that she went with white. I wondered if she was going to go with the classic Wales blue that the entire family often wears. But she looked beautiful.

"She did look healthy. And if you look at pictures of her from the coronation, it's the same woman. I felt a lot of relief seeing her today."

When questioned by Mark on the body language displayed by Prince William and Princess Kate on the balcony, Schofield praised the closeness of the couple and claimed that both the King and Kate's cancer diagnoses has "brought the family closer together".

Noting Kate's anticipated return to royal duties, Schofield revealed that it will be taken "day by day" depending on how the Princess is feeling.

She said: "I think the strategy going forward is basically what they did with this specific engagement, and it's day by day, very last minute. How are you feeling? Do you feel, do you feel up to this?



