‘Downton Abbey’ third movie officially hitting the big screens

Anticipation for the third ‘Downton Abbey’ movie has been building for some time now

A third movie installment for Downton Abbey is officially in the works.

After months of speculation, Focus Features and Carnival Films unveiled plans for the continuation of the beloved franchise.

The announcement, made on Instagram on Monday, May 13, was accompanied by a heartwarming video of the cast reuniting for production.

Though an official release date has yet to be announced, filming is set to begin in Spring 2024, which means that the movie will likely release some time in 2025.

The upcoming third iteration promises the return of the beloved original cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Laura Carmichael, alongside the delightful reprisal of Paul Giamatti as Cora Grantham’s brother, Harold Levinson.

Dominic West is also set to return as Guy Dexter from the previous film, adding to the star-studded ensemble.

Julian Fellowes – the mastermind behind Downton Abbey's captivating narrative – once again lends his pen to craft the script. Meanwhile, director Simon Curtis – whose vision breathed life into the sequel – will helm this exciting new chapter.

Michelle Dockery, aka Lady Mary expressed her joy at the reunion, stating, "It feels amazing. A tad emotional. It's wonderful all to be back together again. You come back together and it's like no time has passed at all."