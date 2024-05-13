Arnold Schwarzenegger teams up with Carrie-Anne Moss in Fubar Season 2

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss will appear together in Fubar Season 2

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently teamed up with Carrie-Anne Moss in Season 2 of Netflix’s spy adventure series, Fubar.

According to the official plotline, Moss will reportedly play Greta Nelso, a former East German spy who has a passionate history with Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger).

After his last mission in saving another operative – who just so happened to be his daughter – he’s back to fight it out against new villains.

Moss' character is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world if she doesn’t destroy his life first.

Besides Schwarzenegger and Moss, other cast included Monica Barbaro, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio and Barbara Eve Harris.

Nick Santora is not only a creator but also a showrunner and an executive producer. Schwarzenegger executive produces alongside Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell.

Moss, who is known for playing Trinity in The Matrix franchise, will next be seen in Star Wars spin-off series The Acolyte at Disney+.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger was also cast in first season of Fubar on Netflix in May 2023.