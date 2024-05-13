‘Hot Frosty’, Netflix holiday rom-com casts Lacey Chabert in lead

Lacey Chabert to star in 'Hot Frosty'

Lacey Chabert is all set to star in one of Netflix's Christmas films, Hot Frosty. The actress is known mostly for her roles in Mean Girls, Party of Five and over 30 Hallmark films.



Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek, The People We Hate at the Wedding), Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Craig Robinson (The Office), Katy Mixon (American Housewife), Lauren Holly (Dumb and Dumber) and Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset) will also star in the film.

According to the movie’s official logline, “Two years after losing her husband, Cathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Cathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays…and before he melts.”

The script is written by Russell Hainline (The Santa Summit, In Merry Measure) and will be directed by Jerry Ciccoritti (My Life with the Walter Boys, Schitt’s Creek).

Hot Frosty is slated to join Netflix on the 2024 holiday slot, which will also welcome the Lindsay Lohan starrer Our Little Secret and Meet Me Next Christmas starring Christina Milian.