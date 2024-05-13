Ryan Reynolds hints his fourth baby name is in Taylor Swift's TTPD album

Ryan Reynolds has sublty hinted that the name of his and Blake Lively's fourth baby is in Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.



During a recent appearance on Today show on May 13, the IF actor responded to the question about his fourth child's name.

"Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics!" said Savannah Guthrie who referred Taylor's song Betty from the 14-time Grammy winner's 2020 album Folklore, which includes his older three children names.

When Savannah asked Ryan about his new baby's name, to which, the Deadpool star jokingly replied, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this... We're still waiting."

Speaking of Taylor, Ryan quipped, "She's a prolific writer — I mean, what are we doing here? And 'lazy' is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

In September 2022, the couple had announced they were expecting their fourth child and would welcome the newest addition by February 2023.

Ryan appeared on a SiriusXM Town Hall in August 2021 where he disclosed that he kept his girls' names in Betty song a secret until the track was finished, saying, "We surprised them with it."

"They didn't know. They had no idea," remarked the Deadpool & Wolverine star.

Ryan joked., "We don't tell them anything; we find they're most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information."

Ryan added he and his wife Blake never "find out the sex of their children till they are born".

Meanwhile, IF is slated to release in theatres on May 17.