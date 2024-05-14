Zendaya weighs in on Euphoria season three delay

Zendaya discusses about the delay of Euphoria season three: More inside

Zendaya has recently weighed in on Euphoria season three delay during a magazine interview.



Speaking to Vogue Australia, Zendaya said, "I’m a firm believer that the right thing will happen at the right time."

"Things are meant to be the way they’re meant to be. I can’t speed things up, slow things down," she told the outlet.

The Dune actress discussed about her setback, saying, "I haven’t been working, honey. That’s been really tough for me because I’m so used to it."

"That’s all I know how to do, and it’s all I’ve ever done," added the 27-year-old.

For the unversed, Zendaya won two Best Actress Emmy Award's for her role as Rue in the hit series.

Meanwhile, the actress expressed her excitement for the premiere of her latest movie Challengers, starring alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in Australia.

"I I was really, really happy. You just want people to enjoy it and have a good time," she remarked.

Zendaya mentioned, "It (the movie) is funny, which I realised, too, watching. A lot more people laughed than I expected."

Zendaya's new movie Challengers see the actress as tennis superstar Tashi Duncan, who turns to coaching after being forced to give up on her dreams due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the actress appearend on the cover of the May issue of the magazine in three different gowns at the 2024 MET Gala, looks effortlessly chic as she poses in a pink, off the shoulder Louis Vuitton minidress.