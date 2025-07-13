Zayn Malik’s old statement about One Direction goes viral following his 'racism' claims

Zayn Malik teases his debut rap song 'Fuchsia Sea'

Zayn Malik has been making headlines for his latest move that created a stir online.

A few days ago, the 32-year-old musician teased his debut rap song named Fuchsia Sea in which he opened about the "racism" he experienced during his time in former band One Direction.

The song’s lyrics included a line, “Cause I worked hard in a white band and they still laughed at the Asian.”

Following his revelation, one of Zayn’s old interview has been making rounds on the internet, where he spoke about his time in the band and mentioned feeling bad about not enjoying it enough.

The Dusk Till Dawn singer said in Zach Sang Show, “I was in a band, I was in a five-part band where it was constant like opinions over opinions and you know this is what you want to do and this is what we want to do.”

“So it was hard to really show that individuality and show who you were not due to anybody’s fault just circumstantial.”

Malik confessed, “The main thing that I always feel bad about like when I look back over my life is not enjoying the band enough. I feel like I just took things too seriously and now when I look back at it I can look at it in a positive light.”

According to Zayn, all the other guys including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson came from the same background just like him and they worked hard.

The Pillowtalk singer believes that they were all solo artists put in a band together.