Dolly Patron shares impact of Carl Dean death on work

Dolly Patron opened up about her creative endeavours after the passing of her husband Carl Dean early in March.

The ten-times Grammy Award winner revealed that she unable to write about her 3 months old loss and is not just ready yet.

In recent podcast episode of Khloe Kardashian's Khloé In Wonder Land, when asked about work she said, "My husband passed away three months ago. When you ask me if there's stuff that I've started [and] haven't finished. Several things I've wanted to start, but I can't do it."

However, the Jolene hitmaker assured that she will began working again "later."

"I'm just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won't finish it," she added.

The 79-year-old singer continued, "I can't do it right now cause I got so many other things, and I can't afford the luxury of getting that emotional right now."

While Patron is unable to produce any creative work at the moment, she is currently planning a six-night residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in December.

Parton and Dean were married for more than 58 years when he died at 82. Two months later I Will Always Love singer told the Associated Press that Dean's death was not unexpected since he was "ill for quite a while."

Parton dedicated her new song If You Hadn't Been There to Dean when it was released just days after he died.