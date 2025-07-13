Rachel Zegler makes big admission about Taylor Swift

Rachel Zegler answers biggest question about being a Taylor Swift fan

Rachel Zegler made a confession that is very important to all of Taylor Swift fans.

The 24-year-old actress, who is famously known to be a Swiftie, revealed what her favourite song is, by the pop superstar, 35.

In a now-viral video, Zegler, who is currently performing as Eva Peron in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical Evita at the London Palladium, was asked the important Swiftie question by a fan after a performance.

The Hunger Games star went into deep contemplation for a moment before replying, Cowboy like me, from Swift’s album, Evermore.

The fans all gasped in unison and cheered for the Snow White actress who continued to sign more autographs with a smile.

After the video was posted online, Swifties flocked to X expressing their delight and shock at Zegler’s favourite song, considering Evermore is recognised as an underrated album in the Swiftie fandom.

“Love when someone doesn’t say blank space or style for once,” a Swiftie wrote on X, referring to the two of the most popularly known songs from Swift’s album, 1989.

“She has taste,” another fan noted.

Echoing the sentiment, another agreed, “TASTE,” and “YESSS…based as h–l. I love cowboy like me.”

Another said, “i love how she’s such a genuine swiftie.”

Zegler has publicly praised the Eras Tour performer many times on social media, and was also seen screaming the lyrics to I Can Do It With a Broken Heart from Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, ahead of a Sabrina Carpenter show on Sunday evening.