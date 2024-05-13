King Charles sends 'you are not required' message to Prince Harry with Prince William announcement?

The King met the Prince of Wales today for a rare joint engagement

King Charles sent a clear cut message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with intentional announcement, says Royal Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

Harry was briefly in the UK to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. Despite his father's battle with cancer, there was no meeting between them, as the duke's team released a statement citing the monarch's busy schedule.

Shortly thereafter, the King announced his plan to transfer a senior military position to his son Prince William at a ceremony."

According to Fitzwilliams, this was a message from the King amid simmering tensions in the royal establishment. “There is a lot of controversy here”, he said.

“This was initially announced in August last year but the joint engagement today, which is very significant, was arranged just about a week ago, last Tuesday to be precise.

“As we all remember, Harry came to Britain and a statement was put out saying the King was too busy to meet him.



“An hour later, this joint engagement was announced, that was clearly no coincidence.

“A royal source has disputed Harry’s comments, the whole thing is rather extraordinary.”

Asked by Tom Harwood whether the King wants to “send a message”, Fitzwilliams said there is “no doubt”.

“Royal activities don’t occur by accident”, he said.

“This specific piece of timing, it’s obvious it was intentional. I do think we have to wonder about what the Sussexes spokesperson said.”

